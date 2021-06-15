If you would like to get a free tree, you can now order one on-line and have it sent to you.
Free trees are available for residents in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington Counties.
To have a tree shipped to you, you will need to enter your address on the website www.arborday.org/floridatrees and go through the selection process.
It only takes a few minutes.
The online tool will pull up your address on google maps and help you select a planting location that maximizes energy savings.
There is a limit of one tree per address and the available species are: black tupelo, tulip poplar, little gem magnolia, dahoon holly, and river birch.
