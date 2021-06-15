http://live.oysterradio.com/
The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea has rescued its first sea turtle of 2021.
The juvenile Kemp's Ridley sea turtle was saved by two kayakers fishing around the oyster bars at Wakulla Beach and was brought to the marine lab for rehabilitation.
They have named the turtle Vicky – it will be a temporary resident at the Marine Lab until it is well enough to be released.
Of the seven species of sea turtles, The Kemp's Ridley is the most endangered.
While they are extremely rare everywhere else in the world, they are commonly found in our area in search of their favorite food, the blue crabs.
