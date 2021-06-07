If you are a hunter looking for exotic prey, the Florida Fish and wildlife conservation commission invites you to take part in the 2021 Python Challenge competition.
Burmese Pythons are an invasive snake species that are spreading through South Florida – impacting native wildlife and birds.
The snakes can grow to almost 20 feet.
The hunt takes place on public lands in South Florida from July 9th through the18th, – primarily the Everglades.
You can register on-line at pythonchallenge.org.
There are prizes of up to 2500 dollars for killing the most Burmese pythons or 1500 bucks for killing the longest.
To find out more, just go on-line to https://flpythonchallenge.org/.
