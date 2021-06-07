The new office at the road camp on Highway 65 is now being used and the county is planning an open house event in the next few weeks.
Construction of the 2280 square foot building began last fall.
It now provides office space for the road department as well as mosquito control.
The new building replaced an 80 year old building the road camp was using as an office as well as a small building that was being used by Mosquito control.
The project was funded through the road department budget, which gets much of its money through the state gas tax.
