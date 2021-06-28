NOAA Fisheries has closed the northern zone of the Gulf of Mexico to commercial fishing for king mackerel beginning today.
The northern zone is located in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico east of the Alabama/Florida state line to Collier County.
That includes federal waters off Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties.
Officials say the closure is necessary because the commercial quota of just over 493 thousand pounds has been exceeded.
The closure is needed to prevent overfishing of this species.
The closure will remain in effect until October the 1st.
