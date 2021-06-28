St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Mistletoe! I am a 9 1/2 year old long hair dilute tortoiseshell. I am a little finicky around other animals so I would prefer to be your only pet! I am super laid back, I would love to lounge around with you all day. I was adopted for several months and returned because my owner had to move for work and could not take me with her. I am very unhappy here at the shelter. Come by to meet me!!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment