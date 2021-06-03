Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Rachel Ruff: "Rebirth" - Artist's Opening Reception at the Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art
CELEBRATING HISTORY, CULTURE, ART & COMMUNITY
Please join us for our first reception in over a year!
Rachel Ruff Art Exhibit "Rebirth" June 5-30 Opening Reception Saturday, June 5th @ 6pm COME MEET RACHEL AND SEE HER INSPIRING ARTWORK AND CELEBRATE WITH US!!
Rachel has worn many hats, including Emmy award-winning CNN producer, ad-agency executive, White House assistant pastry chef, author, and artist. Though she feels most at home when she's in her favorite element: painting. When she was eight years old, she began studying and practicing oil painting in traditional Renaissance style. Her work has expanded into filling her canvas with vivid abstracts through channel painting.
"My masterpieces are created through synesthesia, in the form of visualizing colors through the vibrations of music, and then painting that which I see. I cannot describe a song in words, in a work of art; I can."
--Rae Ruff
The Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art is located in an iconic 19th century brick building that faces Riverfront Park. Come visit us Monday - Saturday from 11a.m. - 4 p.m. We look forward to seeing you.
Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art (HCA) 86 Water Street Apalachicola, FL 32320 850-653-1458 www.apalachicolahca.com
HCA operates under the auspices of the City of Apalachicola but relies entirely for its funding upon donations, grants, fundraising events and the generous support of our members.
No comments:
Post a Comment