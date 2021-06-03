Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Please take a moment to complete tis survey
The Wakulla County Planning & Community Development Department is updating the Wakulla County Adopted Infrastructure Plan (AIP), and is seeking community input on the County’s current and future infrastructure needs. Please take a moment to complete the brief survey linked below, which should take no longer than 2-3 minutes to complete. Responses will be submitted anonymously and can be completed via desktop or smart phone. The AIP Community Survey will be open for response until Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Your input is greatly appreciated! https://wakullacountychamber.com/.../wakulla-county...
Tuesday, June 15 at 4 Manchester Dr., Crawfordville
Business after Hours Networking
Thursday, June 17, 2021 5:30-7:30pm
Special pricing offered during event. For catering purposes, RSVP to chamber office no later than Friday, June 11 by replying to this email
Networking Luncheon
Noon to 1pm, Wednesday, June 23 at Sherlock Springs, 2335 Bloxham Cutoff Road, catered by Kast Net
Menu: $ 15 per person - Bourbon Chicken, Fried Rice, Lo Mein, Salad, Egg Rolls, Dessert
RSVP to chamber office or reply to this email. Deadline is June 18 unless capacity is reached prior
Mobile Covid-19 Vaccination Event
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Library Advisory Board is holding a Public Meeting on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:00a.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-7415.
Purpose of Meeting: To advise and make recommendations to the BOCC in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and their cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and the future needs; and in accordance with Ordinance #76-4.
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment