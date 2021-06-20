Rare bird spotted/Scholarship announced/Oil drilling in Gulf County

Dear Friends and Supporters,
We sure hope summer is providing you time for refection, restoration and lots of play. Perhaps, this includes some memorable time on the river and bay. Water and our desire to protect it surely connects us! At the core of what we do is protect what we love and seek to preserve. Apalachicola Riverkeeper and Waterkeepers Florida are committed to swimmable, fishable, drinkable water for all. Everyone! As Pride month continues and Juneteenth is recognized as a national holiday, we are reminded of the strength of collective care for the dynamic Apalachicola River and Bay system and of each other.
Let's continue our important work. Together, we are Apalachicola Riverkeeper!
All the best,
Your Apalachicola Riverkeeper Crew
Georgia, Diane, Doug and Susan
