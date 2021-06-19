Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos passed away early Saturday morning.
He was 63 years old.
Begos announced on May 9th that he was facing a serious infection that affected his aortic heart valve.
He was being treated for the infection at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, but suffered a fatal heart attack over the weekend.
Kevin Begos was elected mayor of Apalachicola in 2019 and the City said he did a lot for the City in a very short amount of time.
Before becoming mayor, Begos worked with the Associated Press, the Winston Salem Journal and the Tampa Tribune and even spent some time writing for the Apalachicola Times.
He reported from dozens of countries, including Iraq, Israel, Kenya and Russia.
He was also a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT, a biomedical science journalism fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts, an Environmental Law Fellow at Vermont Law School, and Paul Miller Fellow in Washington DC.
He is the author of “Tasting the Past: The Science of Flavor & the Search for the Origins of Wine” which documents Kevin's visits to some of the oldest wine sites in Europe and the Middle East.
In 2019 the book was awarded a silver medal in the Florida Book Awards.
