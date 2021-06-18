The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has launched a new getaway contest to help promote volunteerism and tourism sustainability within the county.
It’s called the Give Back Getaway and it is part of the TDC’s campaign to promote sustainable tourism by engaging our visitors to give back and make a positive impact on our area.
The Give-Back getaway is similar to other getaways that the TDC promotes throughout the
year in that the winner gets to stay either at the beach, in an historic B and B or campground and is gifted with dinners and unique experiences.
The difference is that in the Give Back Getaway the winner has the opportunity to make a positive impact on our area while they’re here.
Some of the projects that the getaway winner may choose to involve themselves could include helping to clean the beaches, volunteer in a local museum or even assist in planting marine vegetation to help build a natural shoreline.
The type of projects available will vary depending on the time of year the winner comes and the
capacity of the nonprofit group to oversee the short-term volunteer effort.
TDC Director John Solomon said “Many of our visitors end up moving here because they are drawn to the beaches, the history or the pristine natural environment.” “Reaching out to those people who want to make a positive impact while visiting helps us build a sustainable tourism industry that will thrive for all the right reasons.”
You can sign up for the Give Back Getaway through the FCTDC’s website www.floridasforgottencoast.com or through the mobile app Floridasforgottencoast.
