Red snapper season starts tomorrow.
The
Gulf red snapper season will run from June 4th through July 28,
with a possible fall reopening if quota is available.
The 55 day season will be the longest summer season anglers have had since the FWC started setting seasons for fishing in the Gulf state and federal waters off Florida.
This season is for those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters and for charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
For those interested in participating in this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t forget that anglers fishing from private vessels must get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on their license.
