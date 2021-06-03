With the summer travel season just getting started, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is urging everyone to drive safely.
Last year, during the months of June and July, there were 53,766 crashes in Florida – resulting in 2,423 serious bodily injuries and 526 deaths.
Among those crashes, there were 337 in which a driver’s actions were reported as ‘exceeded posted speed limit,’ which is up from 298 in 2019.
Obeying speed limits and not driving aggressively improves safety by reducing the probability and severity of crashes.
Driving slowly and carefully also ensures you have plenty of time to stop in a situation with vulnerable road users, like pedestrians and bicyclists.
In Florida, the speed limit is never higher than 70 mph.
Motorists are reminded to never leave a child, vulnerable adult, or pet unattended in a vehicle, even for a short period of time.
The inside of a vehicle can heat by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes; cracking a window open does little to keep the vehicle cool.
There were 25 child vehicular heatstroke fatalities last year in the United States, three of which occurred in Florida.
