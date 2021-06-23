Starting next week, drivers in Florida will be allowed to use their flashing hazard lights while driving in heavy rain or fog.
Beginning July 1st Florida drivers will be allowed to use hazard lights on roads with speed limits at or above 55 mph when the conditions create “extremely low visibility.”
Florida was one of only 10 states that prohibited using hazard lights while driving.
For years, the Florida Highway Patrol has warned motorists that using hazard lights while driving is confusing.
They have also expressed concerns because troopers look for the flashing lights to see if a driver needs help, and that hazard lights can override the car’s turn signals, making it dangerous to change lanes.
