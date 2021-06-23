The City of Apalachicola will hold a special meeting on Thursday to decide how to move forward after the death of City Mayor Kevin Begos.
Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos passed away unexpectedly on June 19th – he was being treated for heart issues.
He was 63 years old.
The city commission will meet at 4:30 tomorrow afternoon at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park.
There are two items on the agenda, one is to officially set up an election for mayor.
The city has already announced that the Mayor's race will be added to the ballot for a two-year term for the City's upcoming September election.
The qualifying period begins Monday June 28th at noon and ends Friday July 2nd at noon.
Qualifying packets can be picked up at Apalachicola City Hall.
The board will also nominate and take action to fill vacancies on the city commission.
The meeting is open to the public.
