The Blue Parrot will hold its annual test of mullet aerodynamics on Saturday.
The Mullet toss takes place on the public beach in front of the Blue Parrot Oceanfront Café on St. George Island.
There are men’s, women’s, and children’s divisions.
There is a $30.00 entry fee for adults and 20 dollar fee for kids and for that you get a unique Mullet Toss T Shirt, and 2 mullet to throw.
The money helps out the Franklin's Promise Coalition.
There are prizes awarded for the longest throws in each division – first place is 200 dollars for adults while kids can win bikes, fishing poles an tackle boxes.
If you want to take part, be on the beach in front of the Blue Parrot at 10:00 AM to register.
The competition will begin at 11.
If you can't make the competition but still want to watch, the Blue Parrot has a beachcam you can see at www.blueparrotsgi.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment