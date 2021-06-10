Franklin County is currently looking for a part time library assistant for the Carrabelle library.
If you get the job you would check library materials in and out; Issues library cards and collect fines for overdue books.
You would also organize and shelve books so you might want to familiarize yourself with the Dewey decimal system.
And of course you will have to help customers with the Internet, online services and copiers, faxes, and scanners.
The job requires a High School Diploma, and valid driver’s license.
At least 2 years experience working in a library is preferred
The job pays 12 dollars an hour.
If you are interested, you can download an application from www.Franklincountyflorida.com.
http://www.franklincountyflorida.com/resources/job-postings/ -
