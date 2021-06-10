The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has issued a fourth rabies alert for Franklin County in the past month in response to a raccoon that tested positive on June the 10th.
The raccoon attacked two dogs around Bluff Road in Apalachicola causing the pets to sustain injuries in the process.
Both pets were vaccinated and will be receiving booster vaccines.
This is the third animal that has tested positive for rabies in and/or around Bluff Rd – the fourth was in Carrabelle.
No individuals were harmed or in direct contact with the raccoon.
The Health Department is asking all residents and visitors to please take extra caution while outdoors and be aware of your surroundings at all times.
Rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.
All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.
The health department is urging all pet owners to make sure their animals rabies shots are up to date.
To avoid rabies, supervise your animals when they are outdoors.
Don’t let pets “roam the neighborhood.”
Stay away from stray or wild animals!
Do not touch dogs or cats that are not yours.
Never touch a bat and Never feed raccoons.
Raccoons are a high-risk rabies vector and feeding them diminishes their fear of humans and encourages them to frequent areas where they may come into contact with your family or pets.
If you see a wild or stray animal that you feel might be infected – call the Franklin County animal control department immediately at 670-4733.
