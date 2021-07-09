A Wakulla County Commissioner has been elected President of the Florida Association of Counties.
Commissioner Ralph Thomas was elected during the Association’s Annual Business meeting in Orange County.
Commissioner Thomas had previously served as President-Elect, 1st Vice President, and 2nd Vice President for the Association.
As President, Commissioner Thomas will oversee the Association by directing policy, advocacy, and administrative functions.
The Florida Association of Counties lobbies the state legislature, the governor and Cabinet, various state agencies, commissions, and the courts representing the interests of Florida counties.
It is made up of all 67 Florida counties represented by 377 county commissioners.
Franklin County is represented on the Association by District 1 Commission Ricky Jones.
