If you are looking for work, the Franklin correctional Institution in Carrabelle is hiring and the department of corrections is offering a 1000 dollar sign on bonus for new employees.
The bonuses are being offered at 33 facilities statewide, including the state prisons in Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
The bonuses will be given to newly certified correctional officers.
No experience is necessary to apply, and all training is provided.
During training and academy, non-certified officers receive a competitive starting salary and premier benefits, including health insurance.
To be eligible to work as a correctional officer you have to be 18 years old and have at least a GED.
Starting pay for a correctional officer is around 33,500 dollars a year.
To find out more about working at the state prison in Carrabelle, call 697-1331 or stop by the state prison on Highway 67 in Carrabelle.
