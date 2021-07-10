FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Lady is a 1 year old Red Heeler mix. She is a sweet, social and easygoing pup with a happy demeanor and nice manners. She walks well on leash and at 38 lbs, is a nice medium size. Lady is one of many pups being housed at the adoption center at this time. Give us a call to make an appointment to meet her or any of our four legged friends!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment