Coast Guard, state, local authorities ramp up for heightened BUI awareness, enforcement weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, as well as federal, state and local law enforcement are preparing to heighten their presence as part of Operation Dry Water 2021 to commence throughout Coast Guard District Eight Friday through the holiday weekend.
Boaters should expect an increase in law enforcement presence on the water. Coast Guard District Eight, which covers 26 states including most of the Gulf Coast, saw 424 recreational boating fatalities in 2020, which is the highest number of deaths on the water in the last five years.
Of those 424 lives lost, about 18% were alcohol related. Operation Dry Water is a national campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug use on the water. The operation focuses on spreading the awareness of the danger of boating under the influence as well as changing cultural acceptance of boating while intoxicated.
"Fourth of July weekend is Operation Dry Water's heightened enforcement weekend, and last year, nationally, 625 intoxicated boaters were taken off the water," said Paul Barnard, Coast Guard District Eight recreational safe boating program manager. "The Coast Guard is going to be out there in force and will hold intoxicated operators accountable in accordance with the law."
Nationwide, in 2020 there were 767 recreational boating fatalities, 115 of those deaths were alcohol related. Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is against federal law and most state laws. Alcohol can impair a boater's judgement, balance, vision and reaction time. It can also increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion. Sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications. Impairment can be even more dangerous for boaters than for drivers.
Persons found to be boating under the influence can expect to incur severe penalties. If a boat operator is boating under the influence, the voyage may be terminated, the boat may be impounded, and the operator may be arrested. Penalties can include fines, jail, loss of boating privileges and even loss of driving privileges.
