Wakulla County is asking its residents and property owners to take part in a wastewater treatment feasibility analysis funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Over the next several weeks, four separate surveys will be posted at mywakulla.com to gauge public opinion of sewer projects.
Each survey is created to focus on a different aspect of this concept; The first survey focuses on your general knowledge of sewer projects here in Wakulla County and what sources you use to stay connected to new information.
This will help the county make sure it is communicating the information the public needs through the sources most commonly used.
Future surveys will cover topics such as general environmental concerns, experience with past projects, and your desire to participate in any future projects.
The deadline to complete this first survey is July 23, 2021.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8DSYLW6.
