Thursday, July 1, 2021

FWC's Fishing in the Know - July 2021

New In This Issue

Redfish Summit 2021

Snook Symposium 2021

Red snapper – Gulf

Red snapper  Atlantic

Spiny lobster

Gag grouper  Gulf

Bay scallops

New lionfish record

2021 Lionfish Challenge

Bahamas

 
lightbulb icon

Conservation Tip of the Month

The stress of capture may be severe for large fish such as tarpon. Use the proper weight-class tackle and release the fish as quickly as possible to increase the fish’s chance of survival.

fish rules logo

Fish Rules App

Stay up-to-date with the latest fishing regulations off Florida by downloading the Fish Rules app on your smart device. 

Learn more at http://www.fishrulesapp.com

Ethical Angler of the Month

porgy

Zdravko Berlenbach caught this jolthead porgy recently on a trip to Key West.

Submit your photos by emailing them to Saltwater@MyFWC.com. Learn more about our photo guidelines.

reddrum logo

Redfish Summit 2021

Coming soon

The FWC will be hosting a 2021 Redfish Summit in late August. For updates on date and location, visit MyFWC.com/Redfish2021.

snook symposium logo

Snook Symposium 2021

Missed it?

Find presentations and more at MyFWC.com/Snook2021

red snapper by diane rome peebles

Red snapper – Gulf 

July 28, last day of red snapper season

The recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters will close July 29, with the last day of harvest being July 28. 

This season applies to recreational anglers fishing from private vessels in Gulf state and federal waters. For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit may also participate in the season but are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.

If you plan to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/SRFSSign up at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Links for more information:

Snappers [MyFWC.com]

red snapper by diane rome peebles

Red snapper – Atlantic 

July 9-11: Atlantic recreational season

The recreational red snapper season in Atlantic federal waters will be open Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11. 

This season applies to recreational anglers fishing from private and federally permitted for-hire vessels in Atlantic federal waters.

If you plan to fish for red snapper from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS. Sign up at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Links for more information:

Snappers [MyFWC.com]

Spiny Lobster measurement

Spiny lobster 

July 28-29 mini-season (sport season)

Spiny lobster will be open to recreational harvest in state waters July 28 and 29 for the recreational mini-season and will open for regular recreational and commercial harvest Aug. 6. Remember to use care around corals and other marine life. Boat and dive safely.

Links for more information:

Spiny Lobster [MyFWC.com]

gag grouper diane rome peebles

Gag grouper – Gulf

Recreational harvest in 4-county Gulf region closes July 1

The recreational gag grouper season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties closes July 1, with the last day of harvest being June 30. The season off these counties will reopen Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.

Other Gulf state waters (excluding Monroe County) and all federal Gulf of Mexico waters opened to recreational harvest June 1 and will remain open through Dec. 31.

Grouper regulations in state waters off Monroe County follow Atlantic regulations where gag grouper is open from May 1 through Dec. 31.

If you plan to target any gag grouper anywhere in Florida, make sure you are signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler.

Links for more information:

Grouper [MyFWC.com]

scallop

Bay scallops

Several season openings in July and August

The 2020 bay scallop season for all state waters from Franklin-Jefferson, part of Taylor, and Levy-Hernando counties opens July 1. Waters off Pasco County are open July 17-26 and waters off Gulf County open Aug. 16.

Links for more information:

Bay scallops [MyFWC.com]

Scallop season map

New lionfish record 

Florida has a new largest lionfish record holder. Gary Whitfield caught this 18.7 inch (475 mm) lionfish June 10 in 80 feet of water off Okaloosa County. He now holds the record for both longest and heaviest (at 3.77 pounds) lionfish speared in the Gulf. Congrats Gary!

Links for more information:

Lionfish records [MyFWC.com]

lionfish record
 

STATE SEASON UPDATES

July - August

State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  

July 1 – Gag grouper (Franklin-Taylor) closes

July 1 – Blue land crab closes

July 1 – Bay scallops (Franklin-NW Taylor & Levy-Hernando) opens

July 16-25 – Bay scallops (Pasco) open

July 28-29 – Spiny lobster mini-season

July 29 – Red snapper (Gulf) closes

Aug. 1 – Permit (Special Permit Zone) opens 

Aug. 1 – Greater amberjack (Gulf) opens

Aug. 1 – Gray triggerfish (Gulf) opens

Aug. 6 – Spiny lobster opens

Aug. 16 – Bay scallops (Gulf County) opens

bullhorn2

FWC WANTS YOUR FEEDBACK

Share your input on the Atlantic croaker and spot fisheries, goliath grouper, trap fisheries, dolphinfish and more.

Provide your comments

GREAT CATCH!

red drum

A delicate balance

Christopher Axline recently added this redfish to his Catch a Florida Memory Saltwater Life List. He caught the fish in Barker Park, Naples. 

Comments from the angler: The red was tailing really shallow, I cast 6 inches or so in front and the red just smacked it. It had a couple strong runs and pulled me around on the paddleboard but I was able to land him and get it up for a picture before promptly releasing.

EVENTS

July - August

calendar icon

We will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates and plan events with this consideration in mind.

Lionfish Events Calendar

Virtual Saltwater Fishing Clinics: Videos of clinics will be available this summer and additional live sessions may be added in the future. 

Aug. 4-5 – Commission Meeting – Bonita Springs

Late August – Redfish Summit 2021

SOCIAL SALTWATER

lionfish

Post of the Month

From the FWC Reef Rangers Facebook page:

Little Lionfish Count

Check out this great photo of Lionfish Challenge participant John Conley and FWC Officer Harris in Palm Beach County. Remember to keep an eye out for the little ones too. Small lionfish become large lionfish and are just as important to remove! Thank you John for sending us this photo and participating in the Lionfish Challenge! 

SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

Catch a Florida Memory Facebook

Lionfish Reef Rangers Facebook

FWC Facebook

FWC Instagram

FWC Saltwater Fishing YouTube

ONLINE FISHING RESOURCES

fishing icon

Where to Fish

Fish Handling

Learn to Fish

Fish Identification

Saltwater Fishing Tips

Recreational Regulations

On-the-water Etiquette

And More!

Lionfish challenge

2021 Lionfish Challenge

Turn in your lionfish for rewards

We’re only a few weeks into the 2021 Lionfish Challenge and 1,500 lionfish have already been turned in! Last year’s participants brought in a whopping 21,000 fish during the summer-long tournament and we’re ready to beat that number again this year. The Lionfish Challenge rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for submitting lionfish. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories through Labor Day (Sept. 6) will be crowned the 2021 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Register today or learn more about the program at FWCReefRangers.com.

Bahamas 

Plan in advance

If you live in South Florida, a boat trip to the Bahamas is just a hop, skip and a jump away. But before you go, make sure you know what is required of you, especially if you plan on fishing. 

Links for more information:

Bahamas [MyFWC.com]

srfs state reef fish survey logo

State Reef Fish Angler

Do you fish for reef fish like snapper, grouper or triggerfish from a private recreational vessel off Florida's Atlantic or Gulf coasts? Then you are a State Reef Fish Angler. Sign up for this required designation even if you are normally exempt from needing a license at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or learn more at MyFWC.com/SRFS.

FL Coral Crew

Florida Coral Crew

If you want healthy, beautiful coral reefs and would like more information about Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and what the FWC and partners are doing to help, join the Crew and sign up today: FLCoralCrew.com. And while you’re out enjoying the water this summer, remember these tips: 

  1. Avoid touching corals while diving.
  2. Don’t anchor near corals.
  3. Clean diving gear between dive sites.
  4. Use environmentally friendly sunscreens.

Catch a Florida Memory

spanish mackerel

Ian Hart added this Spanish mackerel to his Catch a Florida Memory Saltwater Life List and earned a Reel Big Fish Honorable Mention while on a family fishing trip in Hudson, FL.

Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards

Have you caught a Florida memory? Submit photos of your saltwater catches to earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.

Join the Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must qualify for each of the three programs to be eligible.

FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.

Link for more information:

CatchaFloridaMemory.com

 

Learn how our partner, the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, helps the FWC achieve it's mission.       

 Subscribe to their newsletter.

foundation logo
Sportfish restoration logo

Do you buy fishing gear? Fuel up your boat? Purchase a fishing license? Every time you do, you help improve your fishing experience by supporting the Sport Fish Restoration Program (SFR). Learn more about how you contribute at MyFWC.com/SFR.

GovDelivery logo

Contact us at 850-487-0554 or Marine@MyFWC.com

Sign up for Fishing in the Know and other Newsletters at MyFWC.com by clicking “Subscribe.”




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment