FWC's Fishing in the Know - July 2021

STATE SEASON UPDATES
July - August
State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.
July 1 – Gag grouper (Franklin-Taylor) closes
July 1 – Blue land crab closes
July 1 – Bay scallops (Franklin-NW Taylor & Levy-Hernando) opens
July 16-25 – Bay scallops (Pasco) open
July 28-29 – Spiny lobster mini-season
July 29 – Red snapper (Gulf) closes
Aug. 1 – Permit (Special Permit Zone) opens
Aug. 1 – Greater amberjack (Gulf) opens
Aug. 1 – Gray triggerfish (Gulf) opens
Aug. 6 – Spiny lobster opens
Aug. 16 – Bay scallops (Gulf County) opens
FWC WANTS YOUR FEEDBACK
Share your input on the Atlantic croaker and spot fisheries, goliath grouper, trap fisheries, dolphinfish and more.
Provide your comments
GREAT CATCH!
A delicate balance
Christopher Axline recently added this redfish to his Catch a Florida Memory Saltwater Life List. He caught the fish in Barker Park, Naples.
Comments from the angler: The red was tailing really shallow, I cast 6 inches or so in front and the red just smacked it. It had a couple strong runs and pulled me around on the paddleboard but I was able to land him and get it up for a picture before promptly releasing.
EVENTS
July - August
We will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates and plan events with this consideration in mind.
Lionfish Events Calendar
Virtual Saltwater Fishing Clinics: Videos of clinics will be available this summer and additional live sessions may be added in the future.
Aug. 4-5 – Commission Meeting – Bonita Springs
Late August – Redfish Summit 2021
SOCIAL SALTWATER
Post of the Month
From the FWC Reef Rangers Facebook page:
Little Lionfish Count
Check out this great photo of Lionfish Challenge participant John Conley and FWC Officer Harris in Palm Beach County. Remember to keep an eye out for the little ones too. Small lionfish become large lionfish and are just as important to remove! Thank you John for sending us this photo and participating in the Lionfish Challenge!
