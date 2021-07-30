DRUGS AND MONEY SEIZED DURING SEARCH WARRANT IN GULF COUNTY

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison announces the arrest of Aaron Dakota Beatty (35) and Lazaylahn Betty Sue Granier (20). Gulf County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Narcotics Investigators developed probable cause and obtained a residential search warrant for the home of Beatty and Granier in the 100 block of Armstrong Road in Wewahitchka.
Investigators had cause to believe that drugs were being sold at the residence.
On July 29, GCSO Investigators and members of the North Star Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force executed the search warrant. During the search, investigators located approximately 95 grams of cocaine and 17 pounds of marijuana. The search also yielded over 400 THC pens containing 91% THC, nearly 2,000 grams of THC extract and 203 pieces of edible marijuana candies.
The total street value of the illegal drugs is estimated at nearly $86,500. Several items of drug paraphernalia were located that included digital scales, pipes, and bongs. Investigators also seized $24,400 in cash.
Beatty and Granier were arrested and charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Operating a Nuisance House. Both were transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility.
