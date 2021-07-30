Tomorrow! Carrabelle High School Alum Reception

|Carrabelle High School Alum Reception
You are invited!!
Tomorrow!! Saturday, July 31, 2 - 4 pm at Carrabelle History Museum.
All Carrabelle High Alums, former staff and friends are welcome to drop by for a fun afternoon of sharing stories and recounting tall tales and fond memories of Carrabelle High School. We will have light refreshments and an afternoon of fun fellowship. Come see the newly restored, original CHS school bell and the expanded Carrabelle High School exhibit featuring trophies, uniforms, yearbooks and tons of memorabilia!
Browse the newly expanded Carrabelle High School Exhibit
The Carrabelle History Museum invites you to a celebration for their special exhibit, “Remembering Carrabelle High School”. The opening of this special exhibit was postponed from its original date last year due to COVID restrictions.
The Carrabelle High School exhibit highlights high school sports trophies across the decades, starting from the 1930s, including football and girls’ basketball. Vintage cheerleader outfits, letter sweaters, stadium cushions, band jackets and cafeteria trays show the transition from Carrabelle Mullets to Green Devils and finally the Panthers. High school yearbooks, school team and activity photos, and school portraits are featured as well.
Carrabelle History Museum is located at 106 SE Avenue B, in historic downtown Carrabelle, FL. The museum and the exhibit are open Wednesday from 12-5 pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 am-5 pm and Sunday from 12-5 pm. There is no charge for admission but donations are warmly welcomed. For more information, contact the museum at 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Volunteers are needed! In order to continue offering wonderful events to our community, we need your help! Even just a few hours would make a huge difference.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online. Join or Renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society and support these wonderful programs. $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations /businesses. Members are also Friends of the Carrabelle History Museum. Memberships may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Donate Online.
