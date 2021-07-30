The Real Florida℠ Connection – July

A MESSAGE FROM OUR DIRECTOR
The other day I was at Anastasia State Park, a favorite destination for residents and visitors to St. Augustine. Its beaches are a wonderful place to enjoy the Atlantic Ocean and see native wildlife.
The rangers there were busy with their end-of-day responsibilities, and as they went through their tasks, they conveyed a special spirit and approach to their work – we call it, “Ranger First!”
Ranger First means always being committed to maintaining the park while providing excellent and safe experiences for visitors. Who could imagine that cleaning up a park at the end of a day could look like such fun?
July 31 is World Ranger Day, which encourages us to take a moment and think about and public lands' rangers that working to protect wildlife and natural landscapes.
Additionally with the support of our rangers, we enjoy a special relationship with local park programs. Every year we applaud both the Florida and National Recreation and Park Associations during July, which is Recreation and Parks Month. Floridians are fortunate that so many local park programs provide such a wide range of outdoor experiences. From springs to beaches, ballfields and pools to bike paths, local parks give families that special shared experience of outdoor fun and education.
Florida’s many recreation and park programs work together at the state, federal and local level to provide great park experiences. I hope you and your family takes the time to enjoy the many parks throughout our beautiful state and honor those who dedicate their work to making that possible.
Best,
Eric Draper
