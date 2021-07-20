Early Fall Fishing, Turtles and a Sizzler Run this month!

SGI Summer Sizzler 5k Run Set For August 7
The 2021 St George Island Sizzler 5K Race and One Mile Fun Run will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 4-9 pm. Pre-registration and after race party tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com/ECCC Sizzler Registration the day of the event will be at Mango Mikes Sports Bar & Grill on St. George Island. The event supports Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County, ECCC. Details here.
Turtle Talks Resume through mid August
The Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve (ANERR) is again hosting its weekly turtle talks this summer. Come to the Reserve Visitor Center in Eastpoint on Wednesday, August 3 and August 10 from 2-3 pm to learn all about our nesting sea turtles and find out how you can help them! Members of the St. George Island Turtle Patrol and the Research staff will be on hand to give a presentation on sea turtles. In addition, they will provide updates about sea turtle nests on the island, and answer any questions you may have on how to help our beloved critters. You will also get the chance to touch a sea turtle carapace, or look close-up at loggerhead sea turtle eggs. This air-conditioned event is a wonderful chance to learn more about sea turtles and is great for anyone visiting the area alone or with family. These Wednesday events are scheduled for 2-3pm at the Reserve Visitor Center located at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
Like all things nature?
Mark your calendars for October 1 as the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) celebrates National Estuaries Day. The first 600 visitors will receive a free t-shirt. Activities include free, fun and educational stations for kids and adults like the marine animal touch tanks, kid friendly nature-themed games including a sea turtle game, a waterfront race, a prescribed fire activity, learn to throw a cast net and more. Attendees can also tour ANERR’s 5,400 square-foot Nature Center an 80-foot long mural depicting the area ecosystems, historical exhibits, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room. There is a shorebird special exhibit also on display in the Nature Center now through Estuaries Day.
CGJ WWII Museum Holocaust Exhibit with Presentations runs through August 14
In partnership with the Holocaust Education Resource Council of Tallahassee, Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is presenting a special exhibit on the Holocaust on display from Thursday, July 1 through Saturday, August 14 at Camp Gordon Johnston Museum in Carrabelle. The museum and exhibit are open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 am – 5 pm. Special presentations relating to the holocaust will be held at the museum at 2pm on Sunday, August 1 and August 8. Details.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council recently added a weather alert page and tide charts to its popular Florida’s Forgotten Coast mobile app. The weather alert links directly to the Franklin County EOC website.
The Franklin County TDC is proud of the small businesses throughout the county that have been so resilient during the past year. Businesses like Up the Street in Apalachicola and other hospitality businesses have gone the extra mile to help make Floridas Forgotten Coast the best coastal vacation for our visitors! Subscribe to the Florida's Forgotten Coast facebook page to stay up to date.
Subscribe to the Floridas Forgotten Coast YouTube Channel for Beach Videos and More
Did you know that Florida's Forgotten Coast has a Youtube channel with cooking videos, beach footage, and more? You can also learn about beach safety and more. Subscribe to our channel, and you will be notified when we post something new!
Amberjack Season Opens August 1
The recreational amberjack, triggerfish and permit season opens in Gullf of Mexico state waters August 1. The gag grouper reopens September 1 as does the snook season. Access the most current fishing season information here.
Kingfish Shootout
The 18th Annual Kingfish Shootout will be held on August 7th & 8th, 2021, with the Captain’s Meeting at C-Quarters Marina the night of August 6th. The Shootout will be for kingfish and spanish mackerel.
The guaranteed payout will be $16,500 with 10 places. You can win $5,000 for the biggest kingfish. Prizes will be given for Youth Angler (16 years or younger) and Lady Angler for the biggest fish in addition to prize money, if qualified. Youth and Lady Angler must catch their fish unassisted. The guaranteed payout for Spanish Mackerel will be $3,500. 1st place is $2,000, 2nd place is $1,000, 3rd place is $500. Teams can enter both categories but only win in one category. The highest place wins. Make sure to weigh in your biggest fish. The boat Registration Fee is $350 per boat. After July 15th, the Entry Fee will be $400 per boat.
Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs in August 22
Both historic lighthouses in the county will host full moon climbs during August.
No comments:
Post a Comment