The new school year is starting soon, and that means many students and classrooms will need school supplies and they might not be able to afford them.
The Franklin County sheriff's office has started its annual back to school supply drive to make sure all of our local students and teachers have what they need to succeed.
They will accept all types of back to school items like pencils and pens, erasers and highlighters, glue, crayons, and even backpacks.
Loose leaf paper and notebooks are also needed.
Collection boxes will be placed at businesses around the county so keep your eyes open for them.
Or just buy the supplies and drop them off at the Sheriff's Office on Highway 65.
If you can't do that, call the sheriff's office and they will have someone pick up your donation.
Or you can write a check to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office charity Fund.
The items that are collected will be given to the schools to distribute to teachers and students as needed.
