If you live in Apalachicola and have not yet registered to vote, you need to do it soon.
The city will hold an election in September to decide who will fill seat 3 on the City Commission.
Apalachicola City Commissioner Anita Grove will face Amy Hersey for the seat.
Grove was first elected to the commission in 2017.
The election will be held on September 7th.
Early voting will run from August 28 to September 3rd.
The deadline to register to vote is August the 9th.
You can register at the Franklin County elections office in Apalachicola or on-line at www.votefranklin.com.
