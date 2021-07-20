A 17 year old girl from Eastpoint died in a one vehicle accident early Tuesday morning.
The highway patrol said the young lady was traveling east on Highway 98 near the Franklin County School at about 5:20 in the morning when the vehicle traveled off the roadway.
The driver overcorrected, causing her sedan to rotate in a counterclockwise manner.
The vehicle went across both lanes of Highway 98 before colliding with a utility pole and then a tree.
The driver was ejected from her car.
She was pronounced deceased at Bay Medical Center in Panama City.
Power at the school was knocked out for a number of hours after the accident.
