Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS
The St. Joe Shrimp Co. was established in 1975 and has been serving some of the freshest seafood on the Gulf Coast since.
Their seafood markets carry various seafood daily.
Shrimp, Grouper, Snapper, Mahi Mahi, Pompano, Tuna, Mullet, Flounder, Lump Crab Meat, Claw Crab Meat, Cocktail Claws, Oysters (Pints and Shells), their famous Tuna and Shrimp Dips, & more!
They will pack for travel and steam shrimp and snow crab! Stop by for lunch at their Cape location Sun-Fri 11am-4pm ET!
𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗽 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂
1937 State Rd 30A - Port St. Joe, FL (850) 229-6224
⏱ 8am-7pm EST
𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗽 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗲
5025 Cape San Blas Rd - Port Saint Joe, FL (850) 229-6774
⏱ 10am-7pm EST (Serving lunch 11am-4pm)
Using state of the art skin therapy treatments, Spyglass Beauty strives to provide quality skin care that promotes a sense of well-being and health.
Expect a relaxing, safe, pampering experience whether you are receiving a wax, getting a facial, or having makeup applied.
𝗦𝗽𝘆𝗴𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝘂𝘁𝘆
407 Reid Avenue, Suite C - Port Saint Joe, FL (850) 340-1230
Apalachicola Riverkeeper is a 1400+member (donation-supported) non-profit dedicated to the protection and stewardship of the Apalachicola River and Bay, its tributaries and watersheds, in order to improve and maintain its environmental integrity and to preserve the natural, scenic, recreational, and commercial fishing character of these waterways.
Their mission also includes working to preserve the ways of living, and ways of making a living, that depend upon a healthy River and Bay. Working to ensure that these ways continue is an essential part of what they do.
Apalachicola River Keeper
301 Market St., Apalachicola, FL 850.653.8936
Beach Realty of Cape San Blas has two offices along the Forgotten Coast. 223 Reid Ave. in Downtown Port St. Joe and 4975 Cape San Blas Rd. at the Cape Tradin' Post.
Their seasoned agents will be glad to assist you with your property search along Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Port St. Joe, St. Joe Beach, Mexico Beach, Wewahitchka and anywhere in between. They are glad to share their years of knowledge and area expertise in an informative, friendly and low-pressure manner.
Beach Realty of Cape San Blas
CAPE SAN BLAS OFFICE
4975-A Cape San Blas Rd, Port St. Joe, FL
PORT ST. JOE OFFICE
223 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL
(850)229-9000
Herbafex Landscape and Pest Control is located in Panama City Beach, Florida with a large service area throughout the Emerald Coast of Florida. They offer professional pest & landscape services of every caliber and adhere to a high level of company ethics, while providing quality care of their customers.
Their services include:
- Residential Lawn Services
- Pest Control Services
- Commercial Property Services
- Landscape Construction
- Irrigation Systems
- Hydrawise by Hunter
- Horticultural Consulting
With over 20 years of experience, they understand what it takes to deliver an outstanding & dynamic team to your property. Give them a call to arrange your free consultation.
Herbafex Landscape and Pest Control
17799 Ashley Drive, Panama City Beach, FL (850) 230-1200
St. James' Episcopal Church and the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a Career Expo where businesses/organizations with a hiring need will be able to meet with local job seekers.
Job seekers will be encouraged to bring resumes and be prepared to meet potential employers. Lunch will be provided for all.
St. James' Episcopal Church
800 22nd Street
Port St. Joe, FL
Looking for employees? Limited space is still available!
Use the button below for more information and to request a table.
Wheels On Williams - August 19
Featuring local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels.
A FREE community event.
Food will be available from the region's most popular Food Trucks..
Do you have a cool car?
Does your business have custom paint or a wrap?
We are looking for your wheels to be
parked on Williams for all to see!
