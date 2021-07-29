Thursday, July 29, 2021

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: SUMMERFIELD SUBDIVISION
Location Id: 407609
Location Name: SUMMERFIELD SUBDIVISION
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 407609-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 295847
Location Name: ST. MARKS RIVER MITIGATION BANK
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 295847-025

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: WIMICO PLACE SUBDIVISION LPS
Location Id: 407566
Location Name: WIMICO PLACE SUBDIVISION
County: Gulf
Application Number: 407566-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: LAKEVIEW AT PALMETTO BLUFF LPS
Location Id: 407593
Location Name: LAKEVIEW AT PALMETTO BLUFF SUBDIVISION
County: Gulf
Application Number: 407593-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: LAKEVIEW @PALMETTO BLUFF SD
Location Id: 407570
Location Name: LAKEVIEW AT PALMETTO BLUFF SUBDIVISION
County: Gulf
Application Number: 407570-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


at

