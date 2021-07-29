Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Weekly news - FREE Member Workshop
Welcome New Members:
Ryan Culton - DRMP, Inc. 1625 Summit Lake Drive, Tallahassee 850.692.5669 website Facebook
David Miller - D.R. Fence & Deck 3269 Crawfordville Hwy., Unit 2, Crawfordville, FL 32327 850.274.7590 Facebook
CHAMBER WEBSITE ADVERTISING OFFERED AT INTRODUCTORY RATES
We have been getting many compliments on the ease of use and search options on our new website over the last couple of weeks from members that have activated and updated their account and residents using the site to search for services. Take advantage of your activated listing and share a link to it on social media and check for traffic increase. Just log into your account to view. We are now offering introductory advertising space on our new website.
Introductory Rate – the rates being offered for Leaderboard and Large Mobile ads are introductory rates, offered on a first come, first served basis by the Wakulla Chamber. Ads are for a commitment of a three- month minimum. To find out more, view the order from and let us now if you have any questions.
Speaking of Websites....
We noticed that not everyone has activated their listing yet on our new website. Emails with log in and password information were sent the week of June 16, so if you did not see it or can't locate it, let us know and we will be happy to forward it.
As one of our members let us know just today: "I am super impressed with it so far! The dashboard is so cool and it has a ton of features to customize. This is going to be such an added value!"
Samantha Morse Business Manager, Morse Construction & Restoration Services
First Annual Economic Development Champions Celebration
EDC will be hosting the First Annual Economic Development Champions Celebration on August 19 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Sherlock Springs (2387 Bloxham Cutoff Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327). Please see the attached invitation with a link to RSVP by August 12. Invitation At this event, we will celebrate the economic development leaders in our community, the accomplishments of the Wakulla EDC, and honor the 2021 Economic Development Champion for Wakulla County. Hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.
Cost is $25/per person by check (made out to the Wakulla EDC) or cash. Payments can be dropped off ahead of time at the Wakulla Chamber of Commerce (23 High Drive, Crawfordville, FL 32327) or mailed to the Wakulla Chamber of Commerce (P.O. Box. 598, Crawfordville, FL 32326). Please call Petra Shuff at (850) 926-1848 ahead of time to schedule drop-off for payment or simply deposit in mail slot. You may also bring a check with you that evening.
This event is open to anyone who would like to attend and the Coordinators Committee has encouraged everyone to invite individuals in the community that may be interested in joining the EDC. This is a great way for prospective investors to learn more about the EDC and its impact in the community. Please share the invitation with others.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Wakulla County Value Adjustment Board will hold an Organizational Meeting on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville, Florida 32327. The primary purpose of this meeting is to ratify the VAB’s private legal counsel, set hearing dates, review procedures and rules, and any other business as required by Rule 12D-9.013, F.A.C. All interested parties are invited to attend. If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board, agency or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Notice of Public Meeting: Wakulla County will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 6:30p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center, Crawfordville Room, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL. 32327, (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To provide an overview of the Wakulla County BOCC FY2021/2022 Proposed Budget and to allow citizen comments and questions. Persons with a disability needing a special accommodation should contact the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Office at least two (2) days prior to the meeting at (850) 926-0919; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or email at ADARequest@mywakulla.com
FREE Workshop
Reserve your spot by replying to this email no later than August 24
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.
