If you have been considering a career in law enforcement, Gulf Coast State College’s Law Enforcement Academy Application Deadline is Approaching Soon.
The Gulf Coast State College Law Enforcement Academy is currently open for applications until August 13th.
The Law Enforcement Academy certificate program is 770 contact hours that can be applied toward an A.S. degree in Criminal Justice Technology.
The academy combines classroom education with scenario-based training, conducted by current professionals serving in law enforcement in the community.
The classes are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and are located at the Gulf Coast State College North Bay campus.
For more information, please contact David Thomasee at 850.769.1551 ext. 5613 or dthomasee@gulfcoast.edu.
