The Franklin County sheriff's office arrested Jared Willet early Wednesday morning after a video of him abandoning a puppy at the Ho Hum RV Park outside of Carrabelle went viral on local social media.
Abandoning an animal is a 1st degree misdemeanor in Florida which can lead to jail time and fines of up to 5000 dollars.
The video showed a man driving out of the RV park and dropping a puppy from the drivers side door of a slowly moving SUV and then driving away.
Willet was charged with 7 counts of animal abandonment after he was connected to other animals abandoned on St. George Island earlier in the week.
The puppy was turned over to the Franklin County Humane Society where it was vaccinated, deflead, dewormed and named Rebel.
The sheriff's office said it received a number of tips that helped solve the case quickly
And remember, If you own an animal and no longer want or can care for it, call the Humane Society or drop it off in their drop box pen.
The Humane Society is located on Highway 65.
