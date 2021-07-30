The deep water port in Gulf County has been awarded over 800 thousand dollars in state and federal coronavirus funds

The deepwater port in Gulf County has been awarded over 800 thousand dollars in state and federal coronavirus funds to assist in the recovery from decreased revenue in 2020, and to invest in infrastructure at Florida’s ports.
Port St. Joe has one of Florida’s 14 deep-water seaports.
As it is developed, the seaport is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
Recently the Eastern Shipbuilding Group completed a $6 million infrastructure improvement project at the Port St. Joe facility to allow vessel outfitting to begin and has embarked on a $50 million, 15,000-ton drydock project to provide full vessel sustainment services.
The 806 thousand dollar grant announced by Governor Ron DeSantis this week is part of 250 million dollar being provided through the America Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund.
