Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System Permit
Project Name: PLANTERS COVE SUBDIVISION
Location Id: 406568
Location Name: PAIRADICE INVESTMENTS LLC
County: Gulf
Application Number: 406568-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: REHMATWALA DOCK
Location Id: 406569
Location Name: FMR HOLDINGS, LLC
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 406569-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: JOHN MOONEY BOAT LIFT
Location Id: 144020
Location Name: JOHN MOONEY
County: Franklin
Application Number: 144020-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: AMANN WETLAND FILL
Location Id: 404869
Location Name: AMANN RESIDENCE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 404869-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
No comments:
Post a Comment