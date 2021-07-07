Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties

DEP Logo

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

Environmental Protection


Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400

Ron DeSantis

Governor


Jeanette Nuñez

Lt. Governor


Shawn Hamilton

Interim Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System Permit
Project Name: PLANTERS COVE SUBDIVISION
Location Id: 406568
Location Name: PAIRADICE INVESTMENTS LLC
County: Gulf
Application Number: 406568-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: REHMATWALA DOCK
Location Id: 406569
Location Name: FMR HOLDINGS, LLC
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 406569-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: JOHN MOONEY BOAT LIFT
Location Id: 144020
Location Name: JOHN MOONEY
County: Franklin
Application Number: 144020-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: AMANN WETLAND FILL
Location Id: 404869
Location Name: AMANN RESIDENCE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 404869-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment