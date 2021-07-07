Franklin County School Enrollment is now open – so be sure to go on-line to get your kids signed up.
The Franklin County School now uses an online enrollment platform so parents can visit the Franklin County School District website, create or log in to their parent portal and complete the enrollment application from any device.
If you have a child who will attend the Franklin County School in the coming year, be sure to sign in to the Focus Parent Portal account and complete the 2021/2022 enrollment packet.
Updating your enrollment early allows the guidance department to build schedules, helps administrators plan for the coming school year and ensures that the school has up-to-date contact information on file.
Parents need to update their enrollment and verify important demographic information every year.
The update is much shorter than the initial enrollment packet, but very necessary to ensure that the school has up-to-date contact information and gives families an opportunity to report any changes for transportation and/or permissions.
Please help us to spread the word and share the link below:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1u3ixA_nXiqmBTk--EqvCUWCsLOg5e7-P/view?usp=sharing
