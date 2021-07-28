Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday will begin this weekend.
This year, shoppers will have ten days to purchase back to school items without paying the state 6 percent sales tax or any local option sales tax.
The sales tax holiday will begin on Saturday, July 31st and runs through Monday, August 9th.
During the sales tax holiday, certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item will be tax free as will clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.
Computers and certain accessories selling for $1,000 or less per item will also be tax free, when purchased for noncommercial or personal use.
There is a comprehensive list of items that will be tax free available through the Department of Revenue.
There is a comprehensive list of items that will be tax free available through the Department of Revenue.
https://floridarevenue.com/BackToSchool/Pages/default.aspx
http://live.oysterradio.com/
