Gulf Coast State College’s Law Enforcement Academy Application Deadline Approaching Soon

Panama City, FL – The Gulf Coast State College Law Enforcement Academy is currently open for applications until August 13. The Law Enforcement Academy certificate program is 770 contact hours that can be applied toward an A.S. degree in Criminal Justice Technology.
The Fall 2021 Law Enforcement Academy important dates:
- Application deadline is August 13, 2021 at 4 p.m.
- Mandatory orientation is August 16, 2021 at 9 a.m.
- Classes begin August 25, 2021.
“This academy combines classroom education with scenario-based training, conducted by current professionals serving in law enforcement in this community,” says David Thomasee, Director of Criminal Justice Program.
The classes are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and are located at the Gulf Coast State College North Bay campus. For more information, please contact David Thomasee at 850.769.1551 ext. 5613 or dthomasee@gulfcoast.edu.
