Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

At Arazzo on Madison, warm coastal breezes carry the promise of a carefree future that’s waiting just for you.
 
Arazzo is a fresh new residential experience. It’s said that home is where the heart is. At Arazzo, (Italian for “tapestry,”) home is the place where the threads of your best life are woven into a delightful whole. Arazzo is located in Port St. Joe, on the shore of St. Joseph Bay, about 20 miles west of Apalachicola. 
 
Arazzo on Madison
     Situated at the Corner of Madison & Garrison Ave., Port St. Joe, FL
      (850) 446-5896
 
Info Center | Model Hours
Beach Properties
113 Monument Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL
Monday-Saturday | 10am – 6pm • Sunday | 12pm – 6pm
Kayak Fishing Port St. Joe is a guide service for anglers of all skill levels. Even if it’s your first time fishing, they will make your experience memorable. You will cruise the flats in their Pedal Drive Kayaks while searching for the target species. It’s their goal to provide a professional guide service for all to enjoy. Every trip will be personalized to fit your needs, so give them a call and let them plan your adventure!
 
Kayak Fishing Port St. Joe
      (850) 838-6017

Coast Electric is owned and operated in Mexico Beach, Florida. Coast Electric will provide quality electrical service you can trust, for a fair price…. remember, “Just because it works, doesn’t mean it’s right.”
 
Coast Electric
      (850) 899-5413
Allison Smith with Young Living offers options for our health that are effective, safe, simple, and easy to share. Their essential oils are distilled from the roots, bark, leaves, and flowers of our beautiful earth to create a sustainable and reliable way to give us individual care.
Young Living has been leading this industry for 25 years… contact Allison and try them for yourself!
 
Allison Smith – Young Living
       (850) 630-2737
SETCO Services is a Florida Title Company services Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Miramar Beach, Seacrest Beach, Panama City Beach, and Panama City, Port St. Joe.
They will work with all parties in a closing transaction, and they understand that it means something different to each of them.
They strive to provide an exceptional level of service to all their clients so they feel like a valued client and not just a transaction.
 
SETCO Services Florida Title Company
     190 Williams Ave, Port St. Joe, FL
      (850) 650-6161

