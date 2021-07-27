The Franklin County humane society is still offering a deal on people who want to adopt a new kitten or two.
This is kitten season so if you have been looking for a new cat, they have lots and they have a great deal going on right now.
There are dozens of cats and kittens at the shelter so they are beyond capacity.
Right now the Humane Society is offering a deal – you can adopt one kitten for $75.00 and the second is only $25.00!
Their adoption fee covers spay/neuter, vaccinations to date, testing and treatments.
If you would like to take a look at the cats you can stop by the Humane Society adoption center on Highway 65 north of Eastpoint.
You can also see the animals on-line at www.forgottenpets.org or call 850-670-8417
