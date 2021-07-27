The City of Carrabelle is looking for people who would like to help fund the city's annual fireworks shows.
The fireworks displays are currently sponsored entirely by the City of Carrabelle which means that taxpayers are covering the costs.
These shows are not cheap.
Carrabelle Mayor Brenda La Paz said this year the cost of fireworks displays skyrocketed to the point that a 15-minute show on July 4th was quoted at $30,000, so the City Commission decided to celebrate on July 2nd when the cost was $11,500.
Te mayor said the prices appear to be increasing at such a rate that funding by the City of Carrabelle may soon be out of reach.
But the shows are morale boosters for the community and bring hundreds of visitors who spend money in the city.
Mayor La Paz said her goal would be for public and private donations to completely fund or at least assist with funding the events, overseen and managed with the assistance of a non-profit organization.
If you are interested in being part of that effort, contact Carrabelle City Hall to see how you can help.
