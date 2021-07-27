Franklin County commissioners have agreed to spend a little over 500 dollars to purchase first aid kits that will be placed throughout the Courthouse and the courthouse Annex next to the newly installed Automatic External Defibrillators.
The First Aid Kits selected will meet OSHA and ANSI Class B requirements for the workplace and address first aid areas such as major injury/trauma, minor injury, burn care, and include personal protective equipment.
They will also include Tylenol and Motrin.
The Franklin County Emergency Medical Crew will provide monthly inventory checks and restock the First Aid Kits as needed.
The county also agreed to pay for CPR AED and First Aid Training for Franklin County employees.
Franklin County EMS will provide annual, in-house training to Franklin County employees at a cost of 25 dollars per employee which includes the book and certificate.
