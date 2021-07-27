Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to send a letter of support for the City of Carrabelle as the city seeks funding to replace the sanitary sewer lines in unincorporated Franklin County that serve Lanark Village.
The grant request is to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program for Hurricane Michael.
If the grant is approved, it would help the city repair damage from the inflow and infiltration caused by the severe rain and storm surge from Hurricane Michael into the existing lines.
That infiltration threatened the integrity and overtaxed the operation of the City’s wastewater treatment system.
The city says the project is vital to the citizens of Lanark Village, the County, and the City of Carrabelle.
