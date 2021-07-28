Franklin County bridges should be a lot cleaner in the next few weeks after the county gets its new street sweeper.
The county agreed to buy the 45 thousand dollar machine in January to help clean local bridges as well as other roads when needed.
The machine will make it easier for the sheriff's department to keep our bridges clean – the sheriff's office took over that chore last year.
They use prison inmates to do the trash pickup, but the machine will be able to quickly remove glass, rocks, and sand that can't easily be removed by hand.
Earlier this month the county agreed to spend an additional 7500 dollars to buy a trailer for the storage and the transportation of the street sweeper.
