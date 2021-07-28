The Department of Elder Affairs has created a new campaign to insure that homebound seniors get their COVID-19 vaccination.
The ‘We Will Meet You at Home’ campaign is designed to ensure every older adult who wants a shot receives a shot.
While many of Florida’s older residents have received a COVID-19 vaccination, not every senior is able to leave their home.
In these cases, the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the state’s 11 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) are offering seniors access to transportation to go and receive a vaccine.
Elders also have the option of having a health care worker bring the vaccine to their front door.
If you or someone you know would like assistance with transportation in getting to a COVID-19 vaccination appointment or would like a health provider to bring a shot to your front door, then the Department’s Area Agencies on Aging are ready to help.
Yu can call 1-800-96 ELDER or email homeboundvaccine@em.myflorida.com.
