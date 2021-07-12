Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to rezone a little over a tenth of an acre of commercial seafood property to commercial recreational.
The property is on the water along Patton Drive in Eastpoint.
It was zoned c-1, which limited its use to commercial seafood – generally offloading seafood and seafood processing.
With the decline of the local seafood industry, it is getting harder to find uses for land zoned c-1.
The commission approved the rezoning to c-3 which will allow the owners to place two RV spaces and a sundeck on the lot, though that plan may change.
The owner of the property said she is still working on the finals plans for the lot and those will have to be considered by the commission when she seeks site plan approval.
