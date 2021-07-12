More manatees have died so far this year than in any other year in Florida’s recorded history.
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission says that 841 manatees died between January the 1st and July 2nd.
The previous record was in 2013 when 830 manatees died, mainly because of an outbreak of red tide.
Most deaths this year occurred during the colder months when manatees migrated through the Indian River Lagoon, where the majority of seagrass has died off
More than half the deaths have died in Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties - Brevard county alone has seen 312 manatees deaths.
Boat strikes have also killed at least 63 this year.
The manatee was once classified as endangered by the federal government, but it was reclassified as threatened in 2017.
